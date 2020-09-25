Ashburn Man Charged with Obscene Exposure to Plead Guilty to Felony

Six misdemeanors against an Ashburn man who allegedly exposed himself to two women were dropped this week, but that man is expected to soon plead guilty to a felony.

In July, Jerson Montoya-Mendoza was charged with six counts of simulated masturbation and one count of displaying an obscene image while inside a vehicle. In General District Court on Wednesday, prosecutors said they would not pursue those charges. Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney John Boneta said a plea deal was in place and that many of those misdemeanor charges will be brought back in Circuit Court. Boneta said Montoya-Mendoza is also set to plead guilty to a felony in Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Montoya-Mendoza, 24, July 14 pulled up in his vehicle next to two adult females who were walking in the area of Ashburn Village Boulevard and Pavilion Parkway. He allegedly exposed himself and was performing a sexual act while watching pornographic material on his cell phone before he drove off.

Deputies located Montoya-Mendoza the next day.

Detectives connected him to a series of six indecent exposures. The first occurred on Nov. 8, 2019, with additional cases reported in April, May and June this year. Three of the cases involved juveniles, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

Montoya-Mendoza was initially held without bond at the Adult Detention Center. A day after Montoya-Mendoza was arrested, General District Court Judge Dean Worcester agreed to release him on a $15,000 secured bond.