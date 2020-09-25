Governor, First Lady Test Positive for COVID-19

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and his wife, First Lady Pamela Northam, have both tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor made the announcement via his official Facebook page this morning.

In the statement, he said he and his wife were made aware Wednesday evening that a member of their official residence staff had developed symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19. The Northams both received the PCR nasal swab tests on Thursday and both tested positive.

“Pam is experiencing mild symptoms, and I am asymptomatic,” the governor stated. “Per Virginia Department of Health guidelines, we will isolate at home for 10 days and then reevaluate our symptoms.”

Northam went on to thank state residents for their thoughts and support, but said the most important thing Virginians can do is “to take this virus seriously.”

Northam is at least the third state governor to test positive for the virus, following Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt and Missouri Governor Mike Parsons.

