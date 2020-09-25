Leesburg Extends Weekend Outdoor Dining on King Street

There will now be three chances a week to enjoy outdoor dining in downtown Leesburg.

The town staff announced Friday that the outdoor dining program, which began July 31, will now take place Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The promotion has also been extended through Nov. 8. Previously the program was offered only on Fridays and Saturdays.

South King Street, between Market and Loudoun streets, will be closed each evening to allow downtown restaurants to create temporary outdoor dining areas. Participating restaurants this weekend include Black Hoof Brewing Company, Echelon Wine Bar, King Street Oyster Bar, and The Wine Kitchen.

Outdoor dining hours will be Friday and Saturday from 4-10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. The street will shut down 30 minutes prior to the event.

Customers are not be allowed to congregate in the street and must maintain social distancing at all times. There will be no live performances or other outdoor entertainment; however, customers are encouraged to visit downtown shops while waiting to dine.

