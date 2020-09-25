Loudoun Chamber to Hold 10th District Congressional Debate

The Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce is announced that it will host a debate between U.S. Rep. Jennifer T. Wexton (D-VA-10) and her Republican challenger, Aliscia Andrews.

According to the Chamber’s announcement, 2020 has shown the importance of having representatives in Congress that prioritize the needs of the business community and keeping Americans employed. The November election will decide how the nation tackles recovering both from the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic slump.

In 2018, the 10th Congressional District’s election played a role in the Democratic party taking control of the House of Representatives when Wexton won the seat from incumbent Republican Barbara Comstock.

The debate will be free to watch online. Both candidates will meet for the first time in the same room, without an audience, in a moderated by Loudoun Chamber President and CEO Tony Howard. They will face questions from a panel of business leaders.

The debate will be held Oct. 15 from 8:30 – 10 a.m. Registration is required to watch. Register online at https://www.loudounchamber.org/events/webinar-policymaker-series-10th-congressional-district-candidates-debate/.