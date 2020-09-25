Loudoun United Cancels Remaining Games

After reports of several positive COVID-19 tests within the team, Loudoun United FC announced Friday the club would cancel the remaining matches in its 2020 United Soccer League season.

“Our priority has always been the health and wellness of all individuals involved with Loudoun United and we look forward to a successful 2021 season,” the team stated.

Even before being hit with medical concerns, the team has struggled in its second year of competition, finishing the season with 1 win, 9 losses and 3 draws and 25 points behind the first place Pittsburgh Riverhounds.

United had three matches—two at home—remaining on its schedule.