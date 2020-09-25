Lucketts ES Treatment Plant Replacement Moves Forward

The School Board on Tuesday awarded a $4.3 million construction contract to American Contracting to replace the wastewater treatment plant serving Lucketts Elementary School.

American’s was the lowest of three bids received for the project. However, county supervisors allocated only $3.9 million for construction at the beginning of FY 2019.

Already, $535,000 has been spent on geotechnical studies, design and permitting and an additional $500,000 outside of the construction contract will be needed for demolition of the existing plant, other utility connections, commissioning, and construction administration.

That required administrators to shift $1.5 million in unused construction money from another project, the construction of Independence High School, to keep the project on schedule.