New COVID Case Rate Slows in Loudoun

Loudoun’s average number of new COVID-19 cases has dropped to a five-month low.

According to the latest Department of Health data, the seven-day average of new cases fell to 22.7 this week. That is the lowest level since April 25, when the average was 21.6 daily cases. The peak of the outbreak was May 31, when the daily average reached 107.7. Since July, Loudoun, in general, has seen about 30 new cases a day.

The drop in daily cases also tracks with a decline in coronavirus hospitalizations. The most recent tracking, the average number of hepatizations in Loudoun is now under 6, down from a peak of 42 in late May. Regionally, the daily average number of hospitalized patents is 126, down from a high of 656 on May 13.

Testing continues to remain steady at about 550 PCR tests conducted per day.

The county’s COVID-19 death rate also has slowed. As of Sept. 25, 124 Loudoun deaths have been blamed on the coronavirus. Loudoun crossed the 100-death threshold on July 15. The 75thdeath was recorded on June16. The 50thdeath was on May 31.