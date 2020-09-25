Salamander Resort to Sell 49 $2M Luxury Homes on Middleburg Property

Salamander Resort & Spa this week, through a partnership with the South Street Partners equity real estate investment firm, unveiled its new Residences at Salamander development, which will offer 49 luxury homes for sale on its property in the Town of Middleburg.

The project will see the homes built between Stonewall Avenue, North Pendleton Street and the woods that border the property to the west. The Stables neighborhood will include 21 homes with two floorplans ranging from 4,500 to 5,500 square feet in size. The Vineyards neighborhood will feature 28 3,500-square-foot homes with four bedrooms apiece. Home lot sizes will range from 0.4 to 1.3 acres in size.

Prices for all 49 homes start at $1.965 million, with specialearly purchase incentives available, according to a statement from Salamander.

Owners at the Residences atSalamanderwill be able to enjoy the resort’s many services, including its 24-hour concierge service, room service, preferred rates on overnight accommodations and member discounts onresort dining, spa services and more. They will also have exclusive perks and privileges at The Club at Creighton Farms and Delaplane’s RdV Vineyards.

SalamanderResort opened in August 2013 and is locatedon 340 acres of land on the north side of Middleburg. It offers guests miles of hiking and biking trails, indoor and outdoor pools, a zip-line course, tennis courts, a putting green, highly acclaimed accommodations, spa and dining options, and one of the nation’s finest equestrian centers, according to a company statement. It is the Washington, DC area’s only Forbes Five-Star resort.

South Street Partners is headquartered in Charlotte, NC and Charleston, SC. It has more than $1 billion of assets under management, including hospitality, residential and commercial real estate investments.

Learn more about the upcoming development at residencesatsalamander.com or by calling 888-965-5640.

A superimposed image of what the 49 luxury homes will look like once built on the Salamander property.