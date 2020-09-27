West Market Street to Reopen on Monday

A major artery into and out of downtown Leesburg will reopen to traffic this week.

Following a four-month closure, West Market Street between Ayr Street and Morven Park Road is scheduled to reopen Monday. The road had been closed to replace the sidewalk as part of a $1.7 million capital project.

The 1,100-foot sidewalk project is intended to resolve dozens of deficiencies in the section, including 31 barriers to accessibility based on ADA standards. These included trip hazards, missing sidewalk and stairs, according to a staff report. The project removes the stairs at the intersection of West Market and Ayr streets, and also completes a missing link of accessible sidewalk that will connect the sidewalk network west of Morven Park Road with the downtown. The concrete and brick sidewalk on the north side of West Market Street will be replaced with a new, ADA-compliant, brick sidewalk. The project began in April with the replacement of the water main within the right-of-way.

Originally, expectations were to have the full road closure end in late August, but it was extended at the request of contractor Madigan Construction, and with the blessing of nearby residents, to allow the road to fully reopen sooner. Now, one-lane closures will only be needed intermittently.

According to Project Manager Anne Geiger, another three to four weeks of work remains, which was the expectation. That work includes wall construction on the west end of the project, followed by the construction of a new sidewalk cradle adjacent to the new wall and the installation of brick. Landscaping installation and adding the stone facings on the wall will take place in November, Geiger said. Total completion is expected by Nov. 30, weather permitting.