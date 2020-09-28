Leesburg Police Upgrades Dispatching Center

Following a Town Council decision last year for the town to maintain its own Emergency Communications Center, the Leesburg Police Department has happily reported some necessary technology upgrades.

Earlier this year, the department’s Emergency Communications Center was certified as a secondary public-safety answering point, or PSAP, by the Federal Communications Commission. Loudoun County is considered a primary PSAP. Such designation required some technological infrastructure improvements for the department.

As of last week, the Leesburg Police Department has upgraded its call handling equipment through Intrado. The procurement and implementation of the new Intrado VIPER call handling equipment and the required connectivity refreshes an aging telephone system and provides the town’s PSAP with the ability to receive both voice and data, according to the department. It also provides a pathway to Next Generation 911 services planned across the U.S. and Canada . This includes Automatic Number Identification/Automatic Location Identification (ANI/ALI), which enables dispatchers to receive a callback number and location of the caller, as well as to rebid the caller’s location to improve accuracy. The town collaborated with Loudoun County to leverage the existing Next Generation 911 phone infrastructure to reduce costs and to take advantage of the county’s redundant network. The department is also in the process of upgrading its Computer-Aided Dispatch system through Tyler Technologies.

“This major technological accomplishment will aid the Leesburg Police Department in providing public safety excellence and exceptional customer service for years to come. All of this would not have been possible without the leadership and oversight of Project Managers Lieutenant T. J. Moore and Deputy Director of Information Technology John Callahan. Additionally, the project received significant support from Town Manager Kaj Dentler, Mayor Kelly Burk and the Town Council, as well as Information Technology Director Jakub Jedrzejczak. I would also like to thank our dispatchers for their assistance with the implementation of this project,” stated Police Chief Gregory Brown.