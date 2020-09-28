Loudoun Schools Issue Apology for County’s Segregationist Past

As promised as part of its division-wide anti-racism campaign, Loudoun County Public Schools on Friday issued a formal apology to the county’s Black community for its past operation of segregated schools and the lasting hardships resulting from the denial of equal rights.

“We, the Loudoun County School Board, the Administration of Loudoun County Public Schools, and the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors sincerely apologize for the operation of segregated schools in Loudoun County and for the negative impact, damage and disadvantages to Black students and families that were caused by decisions made by the Loudoun County School Board, LCPS Administration, and the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors. More specifically, the additional effort required and resources provided by the Black community to obtain an equal education created hardships to which other community members were not subjected. Black people were denied rights and equal treatment,” reads the statement posted on the school division’s website.

The posting includes a 15-minute video that looks back on Loudoun’s resistance to integrating schools, even years after the landmark Brown v. Board of Education U.S. Supreme Court decision.