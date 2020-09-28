New Roadside Marker Spotlights Waterford’s Quaker Origins

The village of Waterford is getting another historical marker, this one highlighting its nearly 300-year-old Quaker origins.

The Virginia Department of Historic Resources last week announced the approval of 15 new historical highway markers across the commonwealth, including one in Waterford that will be placed in front of the mill on Main Street.

The marker will inform visitors on the village’s Quaker origins by including information on the lives of Amos and Mary Janney, Quakers from Bucks County, PA, who settled in Waterford around 1733. Their immigration to the village opened the door for others to follow. The community soon became an important manufacturing and commercial center that served the surrounding farmland.

By the mid-1700s, the village was known as Janney’s Mill, but was renamed to Waterford around 1780. By 1830, formerly enslaved Black Americans headed a quarter of the village’s households.

Since the 1930s, property owners, along with help from the Waterford Foundation, have worked to preserve the village. Their efforts paid off in 1970, when the National Park Service designated it as a National Historic Landmark.

The Waterford Citizens’ Association was the sponsor of the historic marker.

In 2010, the department approved a roadside marker in Waterford to commemorate the Independent Loudoun Rangers, the only organized Union cavalry unit in Confederate Virginia. Under the command of local miller Samuel C. Means, the unit mustered two companies from area Quakers, the German settlement in Lovettsville and other Unionists beginning June 1862.

The Waterford Mill. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]