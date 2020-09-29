Dulles Greenway Marks 25 Years

Twenty-five years ago today, hundreds gathered on Stratford Farm at the southern end of Leesburg to celebrate the opening of the Dulles Greenway toll road.

The 14-mile highway was hailed as a new paradigm, with private investors led by Magalen O. Bryant of Middleburg stepping up to build needed infrastructure. It was Virginia’s first private toll road since 1816. In 1995, it cost $1 to bypass the rush-hour traffic congestion on Rt. 7 and Rt. 28.

Today, the highway is maintained and operated by Toll Road Investors Partnership II, which has come under frequent criticism from elected leaders and commuters for high toll rates, now set at $4.75 and $5.80 during rush hours.

Under the leadership of new TRIP II CEO Renée N. Hamilton, the company this month is launching a yearlong celebration focused on engagement with, and re-investment in, the community.

“As we look forward to the next 25 years, we are focused on fostering a stronger relationship with the community, delivering an exceptional customer experience, providing a safe and well-maintained roadway, and ongoing environmental stewardship. TRIP II is committed to collaborating with local stakeholders to find solutions that will further show our value and benefit to this community,” stated Hamilton, who joined the Greenway in July after serving as VDOT’s deputy district administrator for Northern Virginia. “We recognize that the transportation landscape and how people choose to travel may change as a result of COVID- 19, but the Dulles Greenway remains a viable choice to connect our community and the region.”

Although the annual Drive for Charity, which has raised $4 million for nonprofits and scholarships, was canceled this year, the company is planning a new “Run the Greenway” event on May 1 to raise money for area charities. It also is working with the Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy to expand environmental sustainability programming. Additionally,during the COVID-19 pandemicaFirst Responders Toll Relief Program was put in place to support local first responders.