Letter: Marjory Serrano, Leesburg

Editor: I came to this country to live the American dream, but what I see now is a country that is getting closer and closer to political patterns that my family and I lived through in Venezuela.

Venezuelans who support Biden in this election are using the same slogan they did in 2016, “Trump is a populist and so was Chavez.” My apologies to the reader—this article will have some Spanish phrases, beginning with “Vas a seguir Abigail?” or in Reagan’s words “There you go again.”

Some Venezuelan Americans are certain that Biden is not a socialist, but Biden throughout his career has been all over the map in terms of his expressed views, so how are we to know? Also, shouldn’t we be concerned with the team around him? With their “democratic” socialist tendencies, Biden might become a puppet to the extreme left, like Nicolas Maduro is a puppet in Venezuela. For example, Kamala Harris publicly announced that “They [the protestors] are not gonna stop before Election Day in November, and they’re not gonna stop after Election Day.” Well, now we know who will wear the pants on the White House if their ticket wins.

These “peaceful protests” have became riots and I don’t see the Democrats lifting a finger to stop it. They are clearly well organized, with people brought by buses to the cities not to peacefully protest but to foment violence, to destroy businesses, and some of them are left behind in these cities living as homeless people. What recently got my attention were the protestors banging pots with spoons, or “caceroleando,” which is a common way to protest in Venezuela. Not believing in coincidences, I found that during the current protests, some people that have been detained have recently visited Venezuela, and they have been trained by the Maduro regime to foment disturbances in the U.S.

On another note, the left responds that Obama was the first to place sanctions on Maduro’s regime. Yes, technically he didat end of 2014— seven to be exact, and he probably didn’t do it willingly. The Republican-controlled Congress passed a law that forced President Obama to sign the sanction orders. Obama barely scratched the surface six years ago. In other words, Obama’s sanctions on Venezuela did nothing to put pressure on Maduro, they were windowdressing.

In comparison with the Trump administration, and according to the Congressional Research Service,“As of August 20, 2020, the Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on more than 150 Venezuelan or Venezuelan-connected individuals, and the State Department has revoked the visas of more than 1,000 individuals and their families.”Let’s not forget that last year,CodePink and other socialist groups occupied the Venezuelan Embassy in Washington, DC, as a protest against Trump’s sanctions on Maduro.

Let me also remind you that the Obama-Biden administration made a deal (and secret secondary deals) with Iran in 2015 and visited Cuba in March 2016, two of the four countries most strongly supporting the Chavez-Maduro regime, greatly empowering those regimes. Now we have Hezbollah in the Americas “hasta el tuétano!”

I have been reading Biden’s website and when looking at his interviews, he doesn’t respond well. Does he really know what his plans and ideas are? Also, I love the song “Despacito,” but did you know that the lyrics say “Slowly, I want to breathe your neck slowly, Let me tell you things in your ears, So that you remember when you’re not with me”… oops Mr. Biden, you picked the wrong song.

I understand that President Trump is nobody’s “Santo de devoción,” and yes, there is much disagreement about immigration, the border and the wall. Republicans should be reminded that there has often been a better relationship between the GOP and the Hispanic community since the 1960s than has been portrayed. We have strongly held values of faith, family and tradition. If the country keeps going towards the left, the way many want it to, then I honestly feel sorry for Mr. Biden if he wins. I don’t think he will survive his own party if elected.

Marjory Serrano, Leesburg