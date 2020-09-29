New Mural Coming to Liberty Street in Leesburg

Another side of the Town Shop on Liberty Street in downtown Leesburg is about to get a makeover.

Last week, the Town Council approved a new mural for the west-facing wall of the building. The currently whitewashed facade will soon display a floral mural by artist Sung Hee Kim of Sagetopia. The company also was behind the current mural, Discover Leesburg, that is on the Town Shop wall directly facing the parking lot.

The mural will cover the entire 37-by-9-foot wall and will also feature the word “Flourish” among the brightly colored flowers. The mural is expected to take a month to complete and will be funded with help from the Friends of Leesburg Public Arts and the sale of Discover the Charm posters by the artist. No direct town funding is needed.

The motion to approve the mural passed by a 4-1-1 vote, with council members Tom Dunn opposed and Suzanne Fox abstaining.

