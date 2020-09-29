Parks and Rec Master Plan Public Input Session Tonight

The Loudoun County Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services will host a virtual public input meeting on the department’s 10-year strategic master plan tonight from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

The county government has awarded a contract for a strategic master planning process, with the goal ofcreating exceptional facilities, recreational opportunities and community services for Loudoun residents. The project to write that plan is expected to take a year, wrapping up in fall of 2021.

The first phase of the project, gathering input and information, is expected to last through the end of the year. The contractor, PROS Consulting of Indianapolis, IN to begin their analysis and make recommendations after that.

The virtual meeting willbe a chance to offer for input on the way parks and recreation resources are used now, and how they could improve over the next 10 years.

Residents can also provide input online, and find more information,www.loudoun.gov/prcsmasterplan. Sign up to attend at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ji5uAPzOSFiiOhKMxbrvVw.