Airport, Airlines Brace for Slow Recovery

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority was humming along at the beginning of the year. MWAA President and CEO Jack Potter said operations at Dulles and Reagan National airports were trending over 2019’s strong year and beating the budget forecasts.

Then COVID-19 hit.

Flights to and from China stopped in January. In March, European flights were grounded. By April, daily air traffic at Dulles was down 95%. Concessionaires had shuttered their stores in the empty terminals. For a period, most flights were simply carrying U.S. citizens being repatriated from lockdowns overseas.

Operations have rebounded a bit over the ensuing months, but industry experts are projecting it will take at least three years to return to 2019 levels.

“We took an economic dive and we’re going to have to climb our way up one step at a time,” Potter told members of the Committee for Dulles last week.

By July, traffic grew to 20% of the daily average, but he characterized that as a soft rebound fueled by leisure travelers who won’t be active again until Thanksgiving, as long as a second wave of the virus doesn’t drive another downturn.

The return of business and international travelers continues to lag in the region because much of the federal government remains closed down or closed to visitors, as are many of the region’s attractions such as the Smithsonian Museum. And Washington, DC’s mandatory traveler quarantine requirement doesn’t help, Potter said.

MWAA President and CEO Jack Potter says Dulles Airport is ready to offer travelers a safe environment when they’re ready to take a flight.

However, all things considered, he offered an optimistic outlook. That was fueled by a commitment among his staff, concessionaires and airlines to make the airport experience as safe as possible—from the rental car offices to the airplane seats.

“Without them we wouldn’t even be open,” he said. “It begins and ends with people.”

Throughout the airport, public health measures and systems are well established, he said, and the focus now is bringing in business groups and travelers for tours to build confidence.

So far, 24 of Dulles’ 56 international destinations are up and running, with another 24 expected to resume flights before year’s end. Of the 89 domestic destinations, 68 have active flights, with another 18 preparing to return.

“We’re open. We’re ready. We’re ready to do business,” Potter said.

While the airport appears to be well positioned to weather the economic collapse, airlines face more uncertainty.

This week, on Oct. 1, the $25 billion Payroll Support Program that helped airlines retain their employees is set to expire. Despite weeks of negotiations, Congress has been unable to agree on additional relief.

This week, the industry was warning of layoffs that could exceed 100,000 workers. Both of the region’s largest carriers, American and United airlines, have alerted employees from baggage handlers to pilots about the prospects of furloughs starting this week.

United CEO Scott Kirby, in a letter to Congress and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, warned that airlines could have to lay off up to 16,000 workers starting Thursday. American announced plans for19,000 involuntary furloughs.

“They are going to have to lay off people because much of that [earlier] money was intended to keep their employees on board. Without that relief they’re going to have to tighten their belts … they’ll have to double down their efforts,” Potter said. “I think it is their intent to survive. The length of time it takes to get through this is critical and the sooner we get beyond COVID the better. We’re cheering for them to get whatever they can get.”

Another hard-hit industry during the pandemic is hotels and conference centers. The Committee for Dulles event was held at the Washington Dulles Marriot. It featured more than 50 members spread out in one of the hotel’s conference rooms and dozens more watching via a live stream.

General Manager Keith McNeil said it was only the fourth meeting since March at the hotel, which typically an active center for business and community meetings.

“I hope this starts a trend,” he said.

