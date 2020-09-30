Angela Maria Taylor, 1951-2020

Angela Maria Taylor, Age 69, of Sterling, Virginia, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.

Angela Maria Taylor, affectionately known as “Angie,” was born at Freedmen’s Hospital in Washington, DC on January 3, 1951, to Viola Page and Ricardo Taylor.

Angie was raised and educated in Washington, DC, where she lived most of her life raising her children and working as a pharmacy technician. Angie accepted Christ as her Savior in 1981 and spent the majority of her life sharing God’s love and faithfulness in spite of a myriad of health issues she endured. She began a legacy and inheritance of faith in God for her children and their children whom she loved dearly and spent as much time with as she could.

Angie leaves to cherish her memories, four sisters, Mildred Webb, Patsy Taylor, Evelyn Jackson-Smith, and Elise Jackson; four brothers, Roland Taylor, John Francis Taylor, Herman Jackson, and Rodney Taylor; two children and their spouses – Pastor Michael & Trena Taylor and LaTonya & Kenny Coard; five grandchildren – Tonya Caver, Gerald Caver, Joseph Taylor, Jessica Taylor, and Josiah Taylor; five great grandchildren, and a host of extended family members and very close friends from Washington, DC, Maryland, and Northern Virginia where she lived out the latter part of her life at Cascade Village and in fellowship at Community Church in Ashburn, VA.

The family takes great comfort in knowing that for Angie, absent from the body means present with the Lord.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, visitation from 10:00 am until time of service 11:00 am at the Community Church, 19790 Ashburn Road, Ashburn, VA 20147.

Interment will be private.

