Extensive Renovation Planned for Leesburg’s Village Lanes

Leesburg-area bowlers can expect a dramatic transformation of a favorite destination.

Village Lanes, located off the intersection of Catoctin Circle and Harrison Street, is in the midst of extensive renovations following the August sale of the property to Local Wood owners Scott Carpenter and Charlie Beach.

The property had been on the company’s radar screen before, and when an unrelated property sale falling through, Carpenter and Beach took another look at Village Lanes.

“The idea is to turn it into more of a family entertainment venue,” said Ben Carpenter, son of Scott and project manager with Carpenter Beach Construction. “Traditional league bowling [alleys] with basic food and beverage options and no entertainment offerings have been on a steady decline the last 20 years. A lot of those types of centers are changing to family entertainment venues. That was our original goal—to rejuvenate a town treasure to a lot of people, and also redevelop the business where it will be profitable for many years to come, and get a nice facelift.”

The bowling alley’s lanes are being reduced from 24 to 16, and four lanes will be reserved as rentable, VIP-type lanes, perfect for corporate events or parties. The food and beverage menu also is being upgraded to include a wider fare, Carpenter said, and a large, four-sided bar will accommodate up to 40 patrons. The owners are also adding in an arcade space, with a range of game offerings for adults and kids alike.

Vaughn Gatling, who was the general manager of the Middleburg Tennis Club for 18 years, has been tapped to head up the operations.

The building will also house the relocated Local Wood showroom, which will move across the street from the Virginia Village shopping center.

Carpenter said future plans for the property are to have an outdoor patio area, and pickleball courts. Pickleball is a paddleball sport that has grown in popularity in recent years; however, pickleball courts are still hard to find in the area. With 4.4 acres available, Carpenter said there’s space for two to four pickleball courts.

Carpenter said hopes are to have the renovated Village Lanes open by late this year, or early 2021. The outdoor amenities would not debut until next summer.

“Things are progressing well,” he said. “We’ve gotten a lot of work done already.”