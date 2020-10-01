Cleva Mae Simpson, 1935-2020

Cleva Mae Simpson, 85 of Front Royal, Virginia passed on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Cleva was born Wednesday, February 20, 1935 in Blacksburg, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Escar Moaten Phillips and the late Annie Simpkins Phillips. She was also predeceased by her former husband Verner Lee Simpson, a son Larry, grandson Michael, brothers, Alfred Lee, William, James A., Alvin J. Clemon C, Bennie M., Eugene D. Phillips and sister Cleo Geneva Phillips.

She was a native of Loudoun County and served as a Certified Nursing Assistant for nearly 50 years for Loudoun Hospital.

Surviving are sons, Glenn Simpson, Allen Simpson, Daniel Simpson, Ray Simpson, Mark Simpson and sister, Evelyn McClellan; 15 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.

A Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday at Loudoun Funeral Chapel located at 158 Catoctin Circle, SE Leesburg, Virginia 20175 with Elder Mark Sweeny officiating. Pallbearers, Kevin Simpson, Ben Cooper, Aaron Simpson, Brian Ducharme, Jamie Embrey and Alex Embrey. Interment will be in Union Cemetery, Leesburg, VA.

