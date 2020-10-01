LCSO: Shoplifter Pulls Knife on Clerk at Sporting Goods Store

Loudoun deputies are investigating a robbery that occurred Wednesday afternoon at Dicks Sporting Goods in the Dulles Town Center mall.

Witnesses said two women were concealing items and attempted to leave the store with a shopping cart of unpaid merchandise. When an employee confronted them, one suspects brandished a knife and they fled. Investigators believe the suspects left in a vehicle, which was driven by a third suspect.

One woman wasdescribed as a black female in her 20s, 5-foot 8-inches to -foot, 10-inches tall, 160 pounds, with pink braided hair. She was wearing a facemask, green sweatpants, white Nike sneakers, and a Nike men’s windbreaker-type jacket.

The second suspect was described as a black female in her 20s, 5-foot, 5-inches tall, 180 pounds, with black braided hair. She was wearing a black facemask, black Nike hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

More information will be released as available. This case remains under investigation.