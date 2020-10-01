Letter: Michael Rivera, Leesburg

Editor: Members of the school board, when is this madness going to end?

Across the country people are being violently coerced into apologizing for being white or acting white. The term “systemic racism” has become as annoying as the word “unprecedented.” Cities are on fire because a portion of the population feels that violence gets results and, unfortunately, it’s working.All the years of many presidential administrations including a Black president and all of a sudden in the past seven months the United States is plagued with systemic racism and has been deemed the worst country in the world? Given all of the accolades of intellect and diplomacy bestowed upon Mr. Obama, wouldn’t he have certainly known this during his eight years in office?The predictions of doom and gloom have reached epic and apocalypticproportions.

This “apology to blacks” feeds into mob coercion and succumbs to the no longer peaceful protesters.We are experiencing a time where conservatives (or any non-far-left liberals) are not free to place in their yards political signs of their choosing because angry mobs will come to their homes and attack them.That is not conjecture or opinion, it is a fact. This is no way to live.

The School Board should be above this explosion of false and fabricated white guilt and not drag Loudoun County Public Schools into the madness occurring across the nation. This apology is akin to hoisting a BLM sign in your town hoping BLM supporters will not destroy the town with “mostly peaceful protests.”

I enjoy living in Loudoun and felt that we were doing well avoiding the violence, maintaining low crime rates, avoiding criminal protests and needless destruction.I thought the county was going to remain a sane outlier from the madness, an enclave of rational thought.

I am disappointed in the board’s decision to give in to the mob and the media and apologize. Blacks, whites, Indians, Asians, Hispanics and many others live and worship together in our county peacefully and calls of racism and abuse of minorities is unfounded and fabricated to fit the narrative that is being thrust upon us.

The School Board is elected to represent, support, and work for the people of Loudoun County (not a political party or personal agenda) and with this apology it has done the citizens of this county a disservice.

Michael Rivera, Leesburg