Letter: Mike Panchura, Sterling

Editor: We must give thanks to the Democrat members of the Loudoun County School Board and Board of Supervisors for doing their best to help to re-elect President Trump.

While these Democrats have not campaigned for Mr. Trump, nor will they vote for him, they have, through their actions, raised the ire of many Loudoun County citizens who will likely vote for Trump over their own Democrat candidate, Joe Biden.

While the School Board’s Democrats have irked many citizens by erasing Christopher Columbus from history, and from our students’ brains, by abolishing Columbus Day, Trump has gained voters by establishing the 1776 Commission, which is designed to encourage educators “to teach our children about the miracle of American history.”

While the School Board’s Democrats have ticked off many citizens by spending 420,000 tax dollars to indoctrinate our students with divisive, anti-American propaganda via their “Critical Race Theory” training, Trump has gained voters by banning similar training for Federal government employees and contractors.

While the Democrat supervisors have infuriated many citizens by continuing their quest, using tax dollars, to eradicate historical American statues, buildings, signs, markers, monuments, and school names, Trump has gained voters by signing an order to protect American monuments, memorials, and statues under his Federal jurisdiction.

As we give thanks to these Democrat members of the Loudoun County School Board and Board of Supervisors for doing their best to help to re-elect Trump, we should also let them know that we hope they will also start trying to do their best to promote and preserve, not erase or denigrate, our American history.

Mike Panchura, Sterling