13 Firms Interested in Middleburg Town Office Design

The Town of Middleburg has received proposals from 13 firms interested in the architectural/engineering aspect of the $6.5 million new town office project. It also received 11 proposals from firms interested in handling the construction management component.

The town staff is looking to make a recommendation to the Town Council on which firms to select as early as next month.

The new town office will be built on land next to the 56-year-old existing office, which will be demolished. The town intends to complete the project in 24 to 30 months, with site development and construction estimated to take 15 to 18 months.

Learn more about the project at middleburgva.gov/townhall.