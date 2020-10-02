Glam Set Go Hits the Road

The Glam Set Go on-the-go hair and makeup service rolled out its mobile GlamTruck this month throughout Loudoun County. The service offers salon services at homes and other venues.

“Glam Set Go was inspired by the busy woman on-the-go who does not want to compromise on beauty,” stated Co-Founder Sonali Chaturvedi. “As a bustling entrepreneur myself, I often see women searching for self-care solutions without the complication. At Glam Set Go, we give women a convenient and luxurious opportunity to feel beautiful in their own unique way, no matter the circumstances.”

The businessspecializes in weddings, engagement parties, special events and offers hair and makeup services for men and women in the Mercedes Sprinter outfitted with Italian leather chairs and WiFi.

To celebrate the launch, all bridal services booked by Oct. 15 will be discounted by 25%.

Learn more atglamsetgo.me.