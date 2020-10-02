MHF Sponsors Community Cat Clinic

Last Sunday, the Middleburg Humane Foundation’s state-of-the-art clinic at its new shelter in Marshall sponsored a special clinic during which 159 community cats from 10 area animal rescue organizations were spayed or neutered.

MHF plans to offer clinics for regional rescue organizations every quarter. The program is intended to help prevent unwanted kittens from being born outside while allowing community cats to live outdoors in an environment where they are fed and monitored.

The clinic was made possible through a new partnership with Caring Hands Animal Support & Education and the Animal Welfare League of Arlington. MHF staff and volunteers, including 40 veterinarians and vet techs, worked together to check cats in, prep them for spay/neuter surgery, vaccinations, microchipping, and recovery.

To support future clinics, donate at middleburghumane.org.