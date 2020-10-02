Preakness Party Fundraiser Goes Virtual

Loudoun Therapeutic Riding’s 10th annual Preakness Party will go virtual this year, but will still feature its popular Paddle Up for the Ponies auction to support the care of the herd of therapy horses.

This fundraiser, usually held in May, was rescheduled to Oct. 3 because COVID-19 postponed the Preakness Stakes.

“The Preakness Party is our largest event of the year and we count on it to raise the dollars to support the care of our therapy horses,” stated Executive Director/CEO Susan Koehler. “Our average cost per horse for feed, farriers, and veterinary care runs about $5,000.Last year, Paddle Up for the Ponies raised $70,000 and we are hoping to do the same this year.”

As a special treat, a new video featuring the herd parading into the winner’s circle led by their smallest member Gnomeo, the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International 2020 Equine of the Year, will premier.Gnomeo sports a winner’s garland of Black-eyed Susan flowers just as will the winner of the Preakness Stakes.

Tickets to attend are free and can be obtained by clicking on the Preakness Party link on LTR’s website atltrf.org.

Loudoun Therapeutic Riding is a 501(C)3 charitable organization that assistsadults and children with physical, intellectual, and emotional challenges.