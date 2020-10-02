Vooys Named CEO of StoneSprings Hospital Center

StoneSprings Hospital Centerhas named Nathan Vooys the hospital’s new chief executive officer effective Nov. 1.

Vooys has been with HCA Healthcare for seven years, most recently serving as chief executive officer of Terre Haute Regional Hospital, a 278-bed facility in Terre Haute, IN.Under his leadership, Terre Haute consistently ranked as a top performer in key quality metrics, physician engagement, employee engagement, and patient experience.

Before that, Vooys served as chief operating officer of HCA Healthcare North Florida Division’s Ocala Health System in Ocala, FL and in administrative roles with Health Management Associates in Florida and Georgia.

“Nathan is highly engaged in the communities he serves and is a proven leader with a strong track record of strategic growth, ensuring operating excellence that drives strong clinical outcomes,” stated John Deardorff, president and chief executive officer of HCA’s Northern Virginia market. “I am confident that Nathan’s experience and background will be a tremendous asset to StoneSprings Hospital Center and the Northern Virginia market.”

“It’s an exciting time at StoneSprings Hospital Center and I consider myself fortunate to be a part of that,” said Vooys. “StoneSprings has an excellent team of physicians, staff, and leaders committed to providing the highest quality service to the communities it serves and I am grateful for the opportunity to partner with and work alongside them.”

Nathan received his Master of Business Administration from University of Southern California and his Bachelor of Science from Vanderbilt University. Vooys and his wife, Emily, have three children.