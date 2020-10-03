Café Shaw Opens in Sterling

Catering company Maison Culinaire has opened Café Shaw for curbside pick-up lunches.

Located at 504 Shaw Road, Suite 218 in Sterling, the café is open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Orders must be placed by 2 p.m. for same-day pick-up. A full array of luncheon options is available, including sandwiches, wraps, salads, hot & cold entrees, and pizza. International, vegetarian and gluten-free options are available, along with sides like tortilla chips & salsa, garlic naan, and desserts. Options range in price from $8.25 to $12.95 and are individually packaged.

Maison Culinaire is a full-service international caterer founded by Chef Sus Butler in 1997. Learn more atmaisonculinaire.com.