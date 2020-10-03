Veterans’ Coalition Establishes Endowed Scholarship

In recognition of the service of its outgoing board chairman, the Coalition to Salute America’s Heroes established an endowed scholarship in the name of Chief Master Sergeant Stephen B. Page at McPherson College.

Thescholarship was established to provide opportunities for aspiring students in the automotive restoration academic degree program. McPherson was selected because of Page’s interest in antique automobiles and the college is renowned for its automotive restoration program. The scholarship will be awarded to a combat-wounded, post-911 veteran of the U.S. Armed Services, honorably discharged, serving in the War on Terror.

“Words can’t express how much Steph has meant to the Coalition during his time serving on our board, and especially during his term as chairman,” said David W. Walker, president and CEO of the Leesburg-based nonprofit. “Under his leadership and guidance, the Coalition has expanded our services to combat-wounded Veterans, streamlined our administrative operations, maintained our signature Emergency Financial Aid program and significantly improved our standing with the charity ratings organizations. His boots will be very difficult to fill.”

The incoming chairman is Ret. U.S. Army Col. Charles Bogle. Matthew Cary will serve as vice chairman and Secretary/Treasurer Bruce Kelly will remain in his position.