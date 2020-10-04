Dulles South Food Pantry Readies for Golf Tourney

After rescheduling from May, the third annual Dulles South Food Pantry Charity Golf Tournament will take place on Friday, Oct. 16 at the South Riding Golf Club.

Shotgun start is 9 a.m. and breakfast and lunch will be provided. Safety measures will be in place for the tournament, including use of social distancing protocols, masks and hand sanitizing stations.

“The Charity Golf Tournament is our only DSFP-sponsored fundraiser each year. We rely on the event to raise much needed funds for operating costs,” said Executive Director Meg Phillips. “Our guest counts are up 75%; the need in this community is real. Thank you for being a part of Neighbors Feeding Neighbors.”

For more information or to register to play, go todsfp.org/golf-tournaments.