Purcellville Leaders Celebrate Re-opening of Anytime Fitness
Mayor Kwasi Fraser and members of the Town Council joined the staff at Anytime Fitness on Saturday morning to celebrate the re-opening of the fitness center.
Last spring, the gym was moving across Maple Avenue into larger space in the Purcellville Center when COVID-19 forced the closure of fitness centers and other businesses. In recent weeks, patrons have been returning for workouts.
Frazier said the re-opening was important for the town and its economy.
“With great businesses like this, you make it difficult for dollars to leave Purcellville,” he said.