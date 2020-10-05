Purcellville Leaders Celebrate Re-opening of Anytime Fitness

Mayor Kwasi Fraser and members of the Town Council joined the staff at Anytime Fitness on Saturday morning to celebrate the re-opening of the fitness center.

Last spring, the gym was moving across Maple Avenue into larger space in the Purcellville Center when COVID-19 forced the closure of fitness centers and other businesses. In recent weeks, patrons have been returning for workouts.

Frazier said the re-opening was important for the town and its economy.

“With great businesses like this, you make it difficult for dollars to leave Purcellville,” he said.

