Bolen Park Hosts Drive-in Concert

While Loudoun missed most of its big live shows this year—including Loudoun Youth Inc.’s annual Battle of the Bands—the parks and recreation department got the music playing at Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park near Leesburg for a drive-in, socially distance concert on Friday and Saturday.

Friday, the bands of talented teenagers that would have played Battle of the Bands took the stage instead outside of Segra Field for Live From the Lot. The Knuckleheads, Skomucon (formerly KAGE), Okulus, Joanna Kim, King Street, Jintamiko, Nuclear Deathcount, Sela Campbell and Antigravity all played for a screaming outdoor crowd.

And on Saturday, The Reagan Years brought out all their neon clothes and ’80s cover songs for a concert unlike anything the park has seen before.

Concertgoers could listen on the car radio or rent a spot on the grass in front of the stage, as well as visit the food trucks parked nearby. The event was organized by the Loudoun County Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Service.

Even though the concert was canceled this year, would-be Battle of the Bands contestants got a chance to play together after all outside Segra Field at Live From the Lot Friday, Oct. 2. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

The Reagan Years take the stage for a night of ’80s favorites at a drive-in concert at Segra Field, Live From the Lot Saturday, Oct. 3. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]