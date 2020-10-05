Catoctin Creek Distilling Now Exporting to the UK

Catoctin Creek Distilling Co. has established a partnership with N10 Bourbon Ltd. to export its whiskies throughout England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

N10 Bourbon is an American whiskey distribution company based in the U.K. and will export the Purcellville distillery’s popular single-barrel, pot-stilled whiskies: Roundstone Rye 80 Proof, Roundstone Rye 92 Proof Distiller’s Edition, and Roundstone Rye Cask Proof.

“I am extremely happy to be partnered with N10 Bourbons Ltd in the U.K.,” said General Manager and co-founder Scott Harris. “The U.K. is one of the most important markets in Europe for American whiskey, and we are thrilled to be partnering with a distributor who specializes solely in American whiskey. That will give our brand the focused attention it deserves.”

Catoctin Creek will initially be available at retailers including Master of Malt and The Whisky Exchange.

“Working with distillers such as Becky and Scott to bring to our market high quality products like Roundstone Rye, which is locally sourced, then mashed, fermented, distilled and aged completely in house at their Virginia distillery, is what we are in business for,” said N10 Bourbons, Ltd. co-founder Nathan Dawes. “I am confident that Catoctin Creek’s range of 100% rye grain whiskies will prove to be massive hits with U.K. consumers.”

The arrangement between Catoctin Creek and N10 Bourbons is a new relationship for both companies. Barring any unforeseen problems with COVID-19, Harris hopes to make a trip to the U.K. in 2021, which will include visits to retailers, bars and restaurants to introduce the brand to the market.

Harris also credited the work of the Virginia Department of Economic Development, which, he said, has tirelessly promoted Virginia spirits in the London market and was instrumental in establishing the N10 Bourbons Ltd partnership.