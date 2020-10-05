Effort to Rename Leesburg Post Office Advances in Congress

The House of Representatives has passed a bill authored by Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10th) to rename the downtown Leesburg post office in honor of Norman Duncan, a World War II veteran and community member who died in August 2019 at the age of 100.

“I’m proud that we are taking an important step to honor the life of the late Norman Duncan, a beloved member of our Loudoun County community,”Wextonsaid in a statement following the action. “Mr. Duncan’s lifetime of service as a World War II veteran, advocate for caregivers, and a loving friend and neighbor deserves to be recognized and celebrated. The passage of my bill to rename the downtown Leesburg post office in his honor brings us one step closer to making Mr. Duncan’s legacy a lasting part of our community.”

The bill was passed by unanimous consent in the House last week and moves to the Senate for consideration.