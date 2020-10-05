Letter: Dan McGinnis, Round Hill

Editor: After reading accounts from numerous parents about the difficulties that they face on educating their children following the school closures, I thought of the following facts.

The schools are closed. The county does not have universal internet coverage. Many parents therefore are being forced to spend significant time and resources to provide alternative ways to educate their children.

It would seem to me that these parents, as a group, should initiate a class action suit against the county and the school system for reimbursement.

Dan McGinnis, Round Hill