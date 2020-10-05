Medical Reserve Corps Seeks Medical and Nonmedical Volunteers

The Loudoun Medical Reserve Corps has issued a renewed call for volunteers to help in protecting the community’s health during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

The Medical Reserve Corps serves a key role in the county’s fall influenza vaccination campaigns and, should the time come, reserve corps members will be a critical component for coronavirus vaccination campaigns.

Medical professionals of all types are needed, including doctors, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, emergency medical technicians, dentists, veterinarians and others.

Nonmedical volunteers also work in a number of ways, including as translators, logistics support, staffing the information line, performing key clinic roles and other nonmedical functions.

“Loudoun Medical Reserve Corps volunteers have been working every day, seven days a week since March to help keep Loudoun residents safe from COVID-19,” said Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend. “With flu vaccination campaigns ramping up, the more people who can volunteer, whether they’re medical or nonmedical, the better.”

Officials estimate that since the pandemic began, reserve corps personnel have volunteered more than 9,000 hours, providing a cost-savings to the county of more than $275,000.

More information about the Medical Reserve Corps, including an online registration form, is atloudoun.gov/mrc.