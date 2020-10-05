Motorcycle Rider Killed in Rt. 50 Crash

A 49-year-old Herndon woman was killed Saturday evening after riding on a motorcycle that crashed into a vehicle stopped in traffic on Rt. 50 near Aldie.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Fereshteh R. Roshan was a passenger on a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle eastbound on Rt. 50 when the driver crested a hill and came across vehicles stopped at a red traffic signal at Stone Springs Boulevard. The motorcycle struck a 2014 Nissan Sedan.

Roshan was taken to StoneSprings Hospital Center where died. The operator of the motorcycle was taken to Reston Hospital for treatment of injuries described as serious. The driver of a BMW that was struck during the crash was treated and released at StoneSprings Hospital Center.