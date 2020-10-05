WWII Warbirds to Visit Leesburg Oct. 17

Loudouners missed the chance to see vintage military aircraft in the skies when heavy fog scrubbed the planned Arsenal of Democracy display last month and with COVID-19 prompting the cancellation of Leesburg’s annual airshow, but they will have the chance to see—and ride aboard—some World War II aircraft this month.

The Capital Wing of the Commemorative Air Force will showcase and offer rides aboard warbirds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Leesburg Executive Airport. The Warbird Showcase tour will allow visitors the chance to take a ride in a Stinson L-5 Sentinel, a Boeing PT-17 Stearman open cockpit bi-plane, and a General Motors TBM Avenger—the largest and heaviest single-engine bomber of World War II and the plane President George H.W. Bush flew from an aircraft carrier.

Rides start at $89. Advance tickets can be purchased at capitalwing.orgor by emailingCapitalWingCAF@gmail.com. Tickets will also be sold on site the day of the event.

The Capital Wing PX trailer will also have dog tags, aircraft models, hats, T-shirts and other aviation-themed items on sale.

Capital Wing also will be opening its hangar to the public at the Culpeper Regional Airport on Saturday, Oct. 24 for visitors to see a Vultee BT-13 Valiant, a Fairchild F24 Forwarder and a French Alouette II helicopter. The public can also take rides in the Stinson L-5, Boeing Stearman or TBM Avenger.

At the end of August,the Leesburg Airport canceled its 11th annual Leesburg Airshowin response to the COVID-19 pandemic.And on Sept. 25 and 26,heavy fog and expiring airspace restrictions canceledtheArsenal of Democracy Flyover.