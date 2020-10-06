Bower Named Virginia Realtor of the Year

Candice Bower, the managing broker of the Leesburg and Middleburg offices of McEnearney Associates, is the 2020 Virginia Realtor of the Year.

The award, announced on Sept. 30, is presented to professionals who have made proven contributions to the real estate industry through both personal and professional achievement and outstanding volunteerism.

Bower has worked in the real estate industry in Maine, Massachusetts, and Virginia for 37 years. She opened both McEnearney Associates offices in 2009 and 2010.

For decades, Candice has been actively involved in Realtor associations at the local, state, and national levels. For the National Association of Realtors, she has served as the federal political coordinator to Sen. Mark Warner since 2018 and has served on one of the association’s committees since 2008, including the Risk Management Committee. She was 2008 chairman of the Dulles Area Association of Realtors and the DAAR Realtor of the Year in 2006.

In 2006, she graduated from the Virginia Realtors’ Leadership Academy and served on its board of directors from 2009-2015 and again in 2018.She has served as president of the Women’s Council of Realtors NorthernVirginia Chapter and chairman of the Virginia State CRS Chapter in 2016. In 2018, she was appointed by the governor to a four-year term on the Virginia Real Estate Board. She was recently appointed chairman to the Virginia Real Estate Board Education Committee.