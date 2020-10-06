County Offers Guidance for a Safe Halloween

Loudoun County leaders are recommending that kids skip the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating this Halloween, along with other activities that risk transmitting COVID-19.

“We all have a role in making Halloween as safe as possible this year by taking precautions that limit the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” stated Loudoun County Health Director Dr. David Goodfriend. “We encourage parents and anyone planning to participate in Halloween-related events to take actions to protect themselves, their children and others from the virus that causes this disease.”

Many Halloween traditions are considered high risk during the pandemic and are not recommended. Those include things like door-to-door trick-or-treating; trunk-or-treating, where treats are handed out from the trunks of cars lined up in large parking lots; any large social gathering such as crowded, indoor costume parties; and indoor haunted houses where people may be crowded together and screaming

The Health Department considers haunted houses to be particularly risky for spreading COVID-19 because they typically involve people screaming, which is known to increase the production of respiratory droplets. Haunted houses that choose to operate must strictly followPhase 3 Guidelines for Entertainment and Public Amusement settings.

Health officials also urged people who want to take part in Halloween fun to stay home and away from others when sick, maintain at least six feet of distance from others, wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before and after trick-or-treating, and wearing a cloth face covering under Halloween masks, which may not protect wearers from inhaling respiratory droplets from other people.

For more information, including suggestions for low-risk Halloween activities for families such as pumpkin carving or socially-distant costume parades, go toloudoun.gov/safehalloween.