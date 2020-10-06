New Aldie Fire Station Expected by 2023

After a decade of planning and debate, the new Aldie Fire and Rescue Station is expected to be complete in winter of 2022-23, according to a virtual presentation on the project by county staff members and contracted architects Monday night.

The county’s fire and rescue department has sought for years to replace the current Aldie fire station, which is too small for the department’s needs and sits on land prone to flooding. Finding a new site has not been easy—the county has purchased and subsequently abandoned plans on two previous sites after objections from neighbors.

But the new site, at the Gilbert’s Corner intersection of Rt. 50 and Rt. 15, has drawn little opposition. Among the few people signed up to give feedback during Monday’s meeting were representatives of organizations such as the Piedmont Environmental Council and the Aldie Heritage Association, who pushed county leaders to be responsible about the project’s environmental impact but were generally welcoming of the plans.

Design of the fire station is underway, with preliminary site plans under review for permitting, according to Keith Driscoll of Sterling-based Hughes Group Architects.

Learn more about the Aldie fire station project atloudoun.gov/aldiestation.