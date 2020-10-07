Loudoun Authorities Investigate Death of Discarded Cats

Loudoun County Animal Services is investigating the suspicious deaths of three cats found discarded in a black garbage bag in the McKimmey Boat Ramp near the Point of Rocks bridge.

The cats were found in an untied garbage bag on Sept. 27 and are believed to have been left there a day or two earlier.

Officers are investigating the incident because of the apparent gunshot/projectile wounds on the cats.The cats otherwise appeared in good physical condition.

The agency is asking anyone who is missing a neutered male brown tabby cat, a male orange and white cat, or a spayed, female calico cat to contact investigators.Two of the cats had ear tips indicating ownership; no microchips were found in any of the cats.

Investigators do not believe there is a connection to the other cases involvingthe shooting of cats earlier this year.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or anyone may have observed suspicious activity from Sept. 25–26 in the McKimmey boat ramp area to call 703-777-0406.

A $1,000 reward is being offered through the Friends of Loudoun County Animal Services organization for any information leading to an arrest.

Any person who willfully inflicts inhumane injury or pain to a dog or cat and causes serious bodily injury or death can be charged with a Class 6 felony, punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500. Serious bodily injury is defined as bodily injury that involves substantial risk of death, extreme physical pain, protracted and obvious disfigurement, or protracted loss or impairment of the function of a bodily member, organ, or mental faculty as confirmed by a licensed veterinarian. Any person convicted of violating this section may be prohibited by the court from possession or ownership of companion animals.