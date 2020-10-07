Loudoun Still Seeking PPE Donations

The need for personal protective equipment to support the COVID-19 pandemic response continues in Loudoun County.

The county government is still seeking donations of both PPE and monetary donations to purchase protective equipment, which it distributes the equipment to long-term care facilities and other health care providers that face a critical need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of a reduced rate of donations over the past few weeks, the county will close one of its two donation drop-off sites next week, at the Dulles South Recreation and Community Center in South Riding. Donations will still be accepted at the county’s Leesburg site, at 751 Miller Drive. Items being accepted are disposable gowns, surgical masks, face shields, N95 respirators, enclosed goggles, coveralls, gloves and hand sanitizer.

Officials say the greatest need currently is for N95 respirators, disposable gowns, surgical masks and face shields. Any donated supplies must be unopened. The county is not able to accept homemade equipment, such as homemade masks. More information is online atloudoun.gov/ppe.

Monetary donations allow the county government to use its buying power to purchase PPE in bulk to create a sustainable supply that can be provided to Loudoun-based agencies. Electronic donations may be made through the Loudoun County website atloudoun.gov/ppe.Checks with “COVID-19 Donations” noted in the memo line may mailed to the Loudoun County Treasurer’s Office, addressed to Loudoun County Treasurer’s Office, COVID-19 Donations, P.O. Box 347, Leesburg, VA 20178.

More than 44,425 pieces of PPE have been donated since the program began in March 2020, and more than $43,837 has been donated since the county began accepting monetary donations in April.

The county is also accepting requests from Loudoun-based health care providers and facilities in need of personal protective equipment. Requests can be made through a form online atloudoun.gov/ppe.

The county faces a deadline for helping out health care providers; the end of the year marks the deadline to spend money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act.