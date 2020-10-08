Ballot Drop Boxes Placed at Libraries

Supervised ballot drop boxes for absentee ballots are now in place inside allLoudoun County Public Librarybranches, with the exception of the Law Library.

Completed absentee ballots can be returned to the drop boxes through Saturday, Oct. 31 during the branches’ hours of operation. Library branches are open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Loudoun County libraries will be closed Monday, Oct. 12 in observance of Columbus Day.

Completed absentee ballots can also be returned to the Office of Elections and Voter Registration, 751 Miller Drive, Leesburg, through Oct. 31.

The deadline to register to vote this November is Tuesday, Oct. 13. Register online at elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal, or in person at the Loudoun County Office of Elections and Voter Registration. Mail-in registration applications must be postmarked no later than Oct. 13.

More early voting sites will open Saturday, Oct. 17 at the Carver Senior Center, 200 E Willie Palmer Way, Purcellville; the Dulles South Senior Center, 24950 Riding Center Drive, South Riding; and at the Loudoun County Government offices at 21641 Ridgetop Circle, Sterling.

The deadline to vote early in person is Saturday, Oct. 31. More details, including hours of operation and directions, are atloudoun.gov/voteearly.