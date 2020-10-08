Household Hazardous Waste Dropoff Oct. 10 in Leesburg

The next Loudoun County Household Hazardous Waste collection event is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 751 Miller Drive SE in Leesburg. Loudoun residents can bring hazardous waste from their homes to the event free of charge.

The limit per household is 15 gallons of liquid waste and 40 pounds of solid waste, with container sizes not to exceed 5 gallon. Participants should be able to provide proof of Loudoun County residency such as a driver’s license or utility bill.

Some types of hazardous waste, such as explosives, motor oil, car batteries, electronics, and medical waste will not be accepted at the event. To learn more about what is accepted and what is not, visit loudoun.gov/hhw.

Businesses and organizations in Loudoun that generate less than 220 pounds of hazardous waste per month can visitloudoun.gov/bhwpor call 703-771-5500 for information about the county’s Business Hazardous Waste Collection Program.

COVID-19 era social distancing measures will be in place. Members of the public will be required to wear face coverings at the pint of service.

The event is set up as a drive-through. Residents should place waste items in the rear of the vehicle, such as in a trunk or truck bed, and remain in their vehicle while staff members collect them. Items will not be accepted if in the front seat, back seat or if the driver attempts to hand an item over. Items must not be in sealed or tied plastic bags, as staff members are not allowed to open any plastic bag containing hazardous waste.

There will be one more waste collection event this year, Saturday, Nov. 21 at Claude Moore Park in Sterling.