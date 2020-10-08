Loudoun Company Simplifies Electric Vehicle Charging Options

With a focus on safety and simplicity, Loudoun County-based Effortless Electric is working to streamline the installation of high-speed electric vehicle chargers for residential and commercial clients.

Helping to make the transition to electric vehicles as easy as possible, the firm works to take the hassle out of choosing a charger, finding a qualified electrician, pulling permits, and researching EV incentives by providing a one-stop EV charger installation package. The company serves Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, DC, with plans to expand.

Owner Justin Mauch said his team consists of accomplished electrical professionals who tailor installations and charger setup to each customer’s needs. “Instead of only understanding electrical system needs, we keep up to date on all new plug-in vehicles coming to market so we understand the needs from the car’s side as well,” said Mauch, a former professional cyclist and automotive enthusiast.

While the automotive industry is transitioning to electric models, the lack of standardization of EV terms often leads to misinformation between charging times and type of EV charger. Effortless Electric does the research for their customers to identify the best solution for their vehicles.

