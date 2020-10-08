Northam Allocates $30M to Fast-Track Broadband Projects

Governor Ralph Northam announced Thursday, Oct. 8 that localities will be able to apply for funding to fast-track broadband projects to underserved communities from a pool of $30 million.

The money is allocated from Virginia’s share of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security or CARES Act, and is guided by the same constraints—the projects must be finished by the end of the year, or the money is returned to the federal government.

“Broadband is to today’s economy like electricity was generations ago—when you have it, you can get ahead,”Northam stated. “High-speed internet is essential for students to connect to education, business to connect to the wider world, and citizens to connect to work. The COVID-19 pandemic has made this even more clear, as so much of our lives have moved to virtual platforms.”

That funding could be of particular interest to Loudoun County, where supervisors voted in September to fast-track a number of the county’s own broadband initiatives. Those include fast-tracking applications to build some types of antennae, building off of work to connect school division facilities to expand fiber access for others, creating a single map of telecommunications projects in the county, and finding $4.8 million to finish connecting fiber to the Bluemont Community Center, Philomont Community Center, Philomont Fire and Rescue Station, Loudoun Heights Fire and Rescue Station and Loudoun Height Public Safety Radio Tower.

The projects are meant to prioritize service in residential areas with underserved students.

“Any part of Virginia without broadband risks being left behind in our increasingly digital world,”statedSen. Jennifer B. Boysko (D-33), who chairs Broadband Advisory Council. “This initiative will speed up the work of connecting every corner of Virginia, so that everyone has access to opportunity.”

The State Council of Higher Education in Virginia estimates that 200,000 K-12 students and 60,000 college students in Virginia lack access to broadband at home. Northam’s current budget proposals include $85 million in investments for broadband infrastructure.

The program will launch Friday, Oct. 9, and only localities are eligible to apply for funding. Additional information will be provided to local chief administrative officers. Detailed program and application information will be available at commonwealthconnect.virginia.gov.