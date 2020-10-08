On The Ballot: Hillsboro Town Council

The entire Hillsboro Town Council is up for re-election on Nov. 3, but no council members will be on the ballot. Residents have traditionally voted for their mayor and Town Council via write-in ballots.

This year, the terms of eight-term Mayor Roger Vance, Vice Mayor Amy Marasco and Councilmembers Claudia Forbes, Bill Johnston, Stephen Moskal and Laney Oxman are up. All of them aside from Johnston will seek re-election. Lisa Franke, whom Vance said was a “very reliable volunteer” in town, is seeking the write-in vote to take Johnston’s place. All six elected officials will serve two-year terms.

Johnston said he is not seeking a re-election because he doesn’t have the time required to continue on.

This year’s election comes amid a busy work schedule, as construction crews continue work on the town’s $14.3 million traffic calming and pedestrian safety project. That work has been ongoing since March 4 and is expected to wrap up in early April 2021. By that point, Hillsboro will have newly installed roundabouts on each end of town, new sidewalks along Rt. 9 through the town and buried utility lines.