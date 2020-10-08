On The Ballot: Round Hill Council Seat

Residents in the Town of Round Hill will head to the polls Nov. 3 for a special election to fill one Town Council seat. Jesse Howe was appointed to on Aug. 5 following the June 30 resignation of Amy Evers.

Howe is alone on the ballot to serve out the remainder of a four-year term throughJune 30, 2022.

The resident elected to the Town Council seat will remain on the council as the town and county work to completetwo projects totaling $7 million that will connect Franklin Park with the town via a network of sidewalks and trails and improve the sidewalk system in town.